5 things to know for Wednesday, September 14, 2022

An NDP-backed Liberal plan to tackle affordability issues is unveiled, North American markets take a major tumble and we're learning more about who will get a holiday for the Queen's funeral.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Affordability package: Unveiling how the Liberals plan to act on affordability issues, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to table legislation to implement the first phase of a national dental care plan, top up a housing benefit for renters, and double the federal GST rebate.

2. Royal reconciliation: After making progress with Queen Elizabeth II, some Indigenous leaders and community members are concerned about retaining momentum with King Charles III.

3. Who gets a holiday: After the prime minister announced that Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral takes place in the U.K., the federal government later clarified the designation only applies to some workers.

4. 'Forced into action': Hockey Canada asked the federal government in 2019 if it could self-govern its safe-sport cases, despite facing a "significant potential claim."

5. Market drop: North American markets tumbled Tuesday after the latest reading on U.S. inflation disappointed traders, with Canada's main stock index down more than 300 points and all three major U.S. stock indexes seeing their worst day since June 2020. Here's where markets a

One more thing…

Royal tradition: Why is Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lined with lead? Here's the reason for the centuries-old practice.