5 to 10 centimetres of snow for Calgary Tuesday

Light snowfall is well underway in Calgary, with more along the route as we delve through this one. Earlier snowfall reports of three to five centimetres have been overrun (as reported last night) to five centimetres at a minimum.

Our temperature trend will help kick that new layer of the fluff-stuff to the curb, as Thursday is expected to be sunny and toasty. This all lies on the heels of another chilly spell that'll divide the weekend in half, making for a favourable Saturday, and a much cooler Sunday.

The snow that's falling today amasses over the course of the entire day in a slow and steady upward tick – this relative to both snow on ground, and to our temperature trend for the day.

West wind will build up by Thursday, creating a hefty melting pattern, but notice the trend for overnight lows that follow; we'll have a decent amount of freezing, and – spoiler alert – another day shaping just like Tuesday… on Sunday.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Tuesday

Cloudy, flurries

Daytime high: -8 C

Evening: flurries, low -14 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -6 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -8 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: clear, low -10 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: some cloud, low -11 C

Skywatcher Raymond took this stunner of an aurora shot the other night from Valley Ridge:

