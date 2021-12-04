5 to 10 cm of snow, freezing rain expected to hit Ottawa Sunday night and Monday

A winter storm could create slippery driving conditions to kick off the new work week.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa-Gatineau, calling for snow and freezing rain Sunday evening through Monday morning.

The forecast calls for 5 to 10 centimetres of snow on Sunday evening, before it changes over to freezing rain and ice pellets.

"A low pressure system will track east across the Great Lakes Sunday through Monday," said Environment Canada on Saturday afternoon.

"Precipitation will begin as snow Sunday evening then will change to ice pellets or freezing rain early Monday morning before changing to rain by Monday afternoon. There remains some uncertainty in the track of this system and the snowfall amounts expected."

The city of Ottawa says its fleet of snowplows will be on standby.

"Our teams will be monitoring #OttCity road conditions throughout the weekend and you can expect to see our vehicles out applying salt, sand or grit to melt ice and provide traction, or plowing to clear snow if required," said the city on Twitter.

Ottawa received three centimetres of snow on Saturday, while five centimetres of snow was recorded in Gatineau.

Ontario Provincial Police reported the snow kept officers busy today in North Grenville, with several collisions reported.

In Ottawa, OC Transpo reported a few stops were not in use due to the weather conditions.

The forecast calls for a partly cloudy evening. A low of minus 10 C.

A mix of sun and cloud to start Sunday before periods of snow begin in the afternoon. High minus 5 C, with the wind chill it will feel like minus 13 in the morning.

Sunday night will see periods of snow mixed with ice pellets changing to freezing rain mixed with ice pellets overnight. Snow and ice pellet amount 5 to 10 cm. Low minus 5 C.

Monday's forecast calls for freezing rain or rain and a high of 9 C.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of minus 8 C.

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENTS

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for Brockville, Prescott, Cornwall, Morrisburg, Merrickville, Kemptville, Napanee and Kingston.

It warns of a risk of freezing rain Sunday night through Monday morning.

"A low pressure system will track east across the Great Lakes Sunday through Monday. Precipitation will begin as snow Sunday evening then will change to ice pellets or freezing rain overnight before changing to rain by Monday afternoon," said Environment Canada.

Snow will start Sunday afternoon in the Kingston and Belleville areas.