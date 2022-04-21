5 Vancouver Island restaurants make list of best brunch spots in Canada

Restaurant reservation website OpenTable has compiled a list of the top 100 most-highly reviewed brunch spots in Canada, and five of the eateries are located right here on Vancouver Island.

Twenty-eight other restaurants in B.C. made the list, meaning 33 restaurants in the province cracked the top 100 list.

Ontario reported the most top brunch restaurants, with 51, while Quebec claimed 10 spots, Alberta earned five, and Atlantic Canada earned one spot on the list, according to OpenTable.

The list was based on 820,963 restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable users between March 1, 2021, and Feb. 28, 2022, according to the company.

The five Vancouver Island brunch spots to make this year's top 100 list can be found below in alphabetical order:

Alpina Restaurant at Villa Eyrie Resort

Fireside Grill

Glo Restaurant + Lounge

Tea at The Empress

The Butchart Gardens – The Dining Room

OpenTable released its top 100 brunch list ahead of Mother's Day, and the company says there's actually been an increase in reservation bookings this year in the three weeks leading up to Mother's Day compared to the same period in 2019, before the pandemic.

"We are seeing pent up demand for dining out across the country with reservations up 21 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels," said Matt Davis, country director for OpenTable Canada.

Davis adds that "mothers and mother figures will be truly celebrated this year, as they should."