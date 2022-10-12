5 vehicles stolen from Waterloo dealership

Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is looking into the theft of five vehicles from a car dealership in Waterloo.

According to a media release, an unknown number of suspects went to a dealership in the area of King Street and Conestoga Road sometime overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

Five vehicle keys and vehicles were stolen from the lot.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS.

In June, 21 vehicles at four dealerships in the same area were vandalized over the course of two days.