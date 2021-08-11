5-year-old attacked by coyote in Vancouver's Stanley Park, taken to hospital with injuries

Another coyote attack has been recorded in Vancouver's Stanley Park and this time, a five-year-old was injured.

B.C.'s Conservation Officer Service confirmed the young boy was with his family at Prospect Point Tuesday night. In a statement, the BCCOS said the boy was running ahead "when a coyote lunged and bit him on the leg."

The boy's parents chased the animal away and he was taken to hospital with minor injuries. He's since been treated and released.

"We recognize and understand the public is concerned about these incidents. We are also concerned about the behaviour of coyotes in Stanley Park," the BCCOS said in its statement.

"No one wants to see anyone injured by a coyote, especially a child, and we are thankful he is recovering."

The park has seen a rash of coyote attacks over the past year, with several in July, including one that sent a toddler to hospital.

After that incident, four coyotes were killed by conservation officers in Stanley Park, but attacks continued.

While the park remains open, BCCOS said it urges the public to stay away. Those who are in the park should use abundant caution "as there is a high risk of encountering an aggressive coyote."

Conservation officers will be patrolling the park Wednesday.

"The COS continues to work with wildlife biologists, park rangers, area organizations and the municipality to consider all options to address and reduce coyote conflicts," the service's statement said.