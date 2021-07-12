5-year-old boy allegedly injured by man in grips of 'extreme drug intoxication'

An 18-year-old man is in custody and facing multiple charges after injuring a five-year-old boy Sunday evening, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

In a release, SPS said officers were called around 5 p.m. to deal with an intoxicated man causing a disturbance and damaging property at a home in the 500 block of Avenue H South.

Shortly after arriving, officers said the man caused what are believed to be minor injuries to a five-year-old boy’s head using a large kitchen knife while inside the residence.

According to SPS, the man then struggled with officers who attempted to arrest him.

Police said the parties involved know each other.

The young boy was treated for his injuries in hospital. The suspect was also taken to hospital for "extreme drug intoxication," the release said.