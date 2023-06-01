5-year-old drowns in remote fly-in Manitoba community: RCMP

RCMP in Thompson are investigating after a 5-year-old girl drowned in Brochet, Man. Wednesday evening.

Mounties got the call around 7:45 p.m. responding to the remote fly-in community as quickly as they could. Officers were able to be on the ground in Brochet by 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators believe the child had wandered away from her home. She was found by her family in a nearby lake. The child was rushed to the closest nursing station, where she was pronounced dead.

There is no word on any arrests or charges in the case. The investigation continues.