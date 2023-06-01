5-year-old drowns in remote fly-in Manitoba community: RCMP
Editorial Producer
Dan Vadeboncoeur
RCMP in Thompson are investigating after a 5-year-old girl drowned in Brochet, Man. Wednesday evening.
Mounties got the call around 7:45 p.m. responding to the remote fly-in community as quickly as they could. Officers were able to be on the ground in Brochet by 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators believe the child had wandered away from her home. She was found by her family in a nearby lake. The child was rushed to the closest nursing station, where she was pronounced dead.
There is no word on any arrests or charges in the case. The investigation continues.
-
Labatt Brewing Company employees could walk off job if new deal is not reachedUnionized workers at Labatt Brewing Company in London, Ont. have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a new collective agreement.
-
Watch rainbows drift through Regina's sky in stunning time-lapse videoA dramatic time-lapse video captured by a CTV News weather camera shows rainbows moving through Regina's sky.
-
Cape Breton police issue two $25,000 fines for illegal burning as wildfires rage onDays after Nova Scotia issued a burning ban through June 25, Cape Breton Regional Police have charged two people for burning fires in the area Friday.
-
Hollywood star with Maritime roots to fundraise for those impacted by N.S. wildfiresHollywood star Keifer Sutherland is raising funds for the Red Cross to support those impacted by the Nova Scotia wildfires.
-
Camping during fire season? Here's some things you should knowWith dry conditions preventing people from having campfires across the country, some may wonder what they can bring into a campground or if there are alternatives to the traditional flames.
-
7-year-old girl reported missing in SaskatoonSaskatoon police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 7-year-old girl.
-
Tensions flare over evacuation plans if fire sparks on Prince Edward IslandWith woods filled with deadfall after post-tropical storm Fiona and forest fires around our region, there is some anxiety on Prince Edward Island.
-
Canada's 'unprecedented' fire season linked to climate change, will be the new normal: scientistsAt the moment, wildfires are burning across six provinces and one territory in Canada — and they’re still spreading in what’s being called an unprecedented fire season. While firefighters work tirelessly to battle the merciless flames and prevent further destruction, scientists say the wildfires are linked to climate change and that this will be the new normal.
-
5 controversial moments from Doug Ford’s first year after re-electionIt’s been one year since Ontario Premier Doug Ford was re-elected with a majority government and while his party appears to be still doing well in the polls, at least one expert says trouble could be on the horizon.