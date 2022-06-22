5-year-old girl sexually assaulted at northeast Edmonton playground

Police are asking Edmontonians to help them find a man who sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl on a northeast playground last week.

The girl was playing at the Evansdale School playground some time between June 14 and 17 when a man who called himself Kevin grabbed her, sexually assaulted her and ran away, the Edmonton Police Service wrote in a release.

The man is white with short, blonde hair and blue eyes, EPS said. He was wearing a brown shirt, jeans, black shoes without socks and a black watch.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this sexual assault is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

When asked for additional details about the assault, police said: "Unfortunately, we are not in a position to provide additional details out of respect and privacy for the child. As such, all we can confirm is that the assault was sexual in nature."

Sexual assault is defined as an assault of a sexual nature that violates the sexual integrity of the victim. The Supreme Court of Canada held that the act of sexual assault does not depend solely on contact with any specific part of the human anatomy but rather the act of a sexual nature that violates the sexual integrity of the victim.