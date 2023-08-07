5 years, no adoption: Whistler shelter marks anniversary of caring for pit bull with 'unstable past'

Five years after an arrest in Whistler led Mounties to impound a pit bull, a local animal shelter is still seeking a forever home for Lola the dog.

Whistler Animals Galore says Lola came to the shelter as a scared, nervous and confused dog, but has come a long way since 2018.

“While the shelter staff work tirelessly to enrich her life as much as possible, life in a shelter is no life for any animal” wrote WAG in a Facebook post last week, describing the dog as a “love bug.”

The shelter marked five years since Lola’s arrival in July. According to its website, the pit bull was abused and neglected in its previous home. The dog’s original owners were arrested but never returned to claim Lola.

“In past years, we have celebrated Lola’s accomplishments and how much we love her, but this year is a little different,” reads the post.

So far in 2023, Lola has required dental surgery and had a lump removed from her forehead, according to a breakdown of her care on WAG’s website.

The pit bull’s online profile includes a litany of requirements for anyone who may want to bring her home, including that they are pro-muzzle, as Lola needs to wear one in public.

To help her cope with “a very unstable past,” Lola takes anti-anxiety medications, the shelter says.

Anyone interested in adopting Lola should be willing to work with a WAG-approved trainer to help her settle into a new home and routing, according to the dog’s profile.

WAG says Lola doesn’t like visitors unless she has already built a relationship with them, so her ideal owner would be someone who lives a quiet lifestyle with no social events at the house.

“A safe, secure and private yard is a huge bonus,” according to the shelter.

When it comes to her more positive traits, WAG says Lola “loves snuggly girls, watching movies, sun tanning in the back yard and snacks.”

“My forever family better be ready for a Velcro dog,” reads Lola’s profile.

More information about Lola and her adoption process is available online, as are dozens of photos of the 60-pound pup.

People who aren’t able to provide a forever home can still help Lola and WAG by donating to her long term care fund.