5 young kittens stolen during break-and-enter, Abbotsford police say

Police are on the hunt for a cat burglar in Abbotsford, B.C.

Officers say five very young kittens were allegedly stolen as part of a break-and-enter yesterday morning.

They say the animals are only 11 days old and need the care of their mother, Mittens.

The suspect is described as a tall, slim Caucasian man in his 20s and police say an Apple TV and passports were also stolen.

AbbyPD investigating break & enter where 5 ten-day-old kittens were stolen at approx 3 am this morning from the 32900 blk of Bevan Ave. Do you recognize this thief? Call us. Their mom, Mittens, wants her babies back.



Release - https://t.co/4VfdMUyoVl pic.twitter.com/QB4RBy2EWz