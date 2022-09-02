5 young teens escape fiery overnight crash, driver charged with impaired

Five teens escaped with minor injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in slammed into a utility pole and burst into flames in Tiny Township.

Southern Georgian OPP says emergency crews responded to the crash around 3 a.m. Friday on Tiny Beaches Road South at Algonquin Boulevard.

Crews arrived to find the Dodge pickup truck flipped onto its roof.

Police say the teens, between 15 and 19 years old, managed to get out of the twisted metal seemingly unharmed.

Police arrested the driver, an 18-year-old from Caledon Village. He is charged with impaired operation - alcohol and drugs.

The accused was released from custody with a scheduled court date in October.

Police say he is subject to a 90-day licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.