$50,000 burger heist under investigation in Puslinch

A stolen tractor-trailer has been recovered, but the $50,000 worth of 1/4lb beef patties that were inside are still missing, according to Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police.

On Sept. 5, OPP received a report of a theft from a yard near Brock Road South in Puslinch.

OPP said around 3 a.m., unknown people entered the yard and stole a 53' semi-trailer. The trailer was later recovered in Mississauga, but the contents were gone.

Wellington County OPP is asking anyone that may have information regarding this incident to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at www.csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.