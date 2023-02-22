$50,000 in cocaine and cash seized in Leamington bust
A 54-year-old Leamington man has been charged after police seized $50,000 in cocaine and cash.
The Ontario Provincial Police, Essex County Community Street Crime Unit, Emergency Response Team members and OPP Canine Services executed a search warrant at a Garrison Avenue in Leamington on Friday.
During the search warrant, police seized a quantity of suspected cocaine and currency of an approximate value of $50,000. One person was taken into custody without incident.
The Leamington man is charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine.
The accused was release from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on April 17, 2023.
If you have information on this or any other crimes, OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
