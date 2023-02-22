$50,000 in cocaine and cash seized in Leamington bust

A 54-year-old Leamington man has been charged after police seized $50,000 in cocaine and cash.

The Ontario Provincial Police, Essex County Community Street Crime Unit, Emergency Response Team members and OPP Canine Services executed a search warrant at a Garrison Avenue in Leamington on Friday.

During the search warrant, police seized a quantity of suspected cocaine and currency of an approximate value of $50,000. One person was taken into custody without incident.

The Leamington man is charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine.

The accused was release from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on April 17, 2023.

