$50,000 reward being offered by family of Port Moody woman as homicide investigation continues

The family of a Port Moody woman waiting for justice in connection with her homicide is now offering a significant reward in the case.

Relatives are also sending a message out to the person responsible for Trina Hunt’s death: Do the right thing and come forward.

Hunt’s sister-in-law Jen Ibbott said at the moment, they have no answers, but they’re hoping the reward money of up to $50,000 may offer an incentive for someone to share what they know, and will lead to an arrest and charges.

“I do believe that either people do know something, or they have that nagging in their heart or their gut. They know that someting’s not right, they know that something’s off,” she said. “We need them to share anything and everything that they know.”

Hunt was reported missing from Port Moody on Jan. 18. Police said the 48-year-old’s husband reported coming home to find she was gone.

Hunt’s family and community members banded together, conducting searches.

On May 1, investigators confirmed a body found by a member of the public in Hope, south of Silver Creek, on March 29 was Hunt, and the missing persons case switched to a homicide investigation.

Sgt. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team won’t say if there is a person of interest in the case, or comment on Hunt’s possible movements that weekend.

“Right now, we have to keep that information airtight,” he said. “We’re very aware that Trina’s killer is also out there...that person could be watching, and may want to know exactly what the police know. And I am not going to provide any information to that person whatsoever.”

Hunt’s cousin-in-law Stephanie Ibbott said the family is determined to see her killer put behind bars.

“There was no closure in finding her. It just opened up a whole new set of doors and emotions,” she said. “At least if we can know that the person that is responsible for this is having to pay for their actions, and spend their life in prison, then at least we can move forward with that.”

The family says Hunt was captured on security video at a Port Moody business on Jan. 14, the Thursday before she disappeared.

They are also sending a message directly to her killer.

“They know who they are, they know what they did and they know what suffering they are causing,” Stephanie Ibbott said. “They know.”

“They need to do the right thing. They need to step up,” Jen Ibbott said. “They need to put Trina’s parents at ease, Trina’s brother at ease, nieces and cousins...we all need those answers.”

As they approach what would have been Hunt’s 49th birthday this month, her loved ones are also remembering the special qualities she had that gave her that “spark."

“Her personality was big and bold and so full of love,” her cousin-in-law Stephanie said. “I think it speaks volumes that people have told us repeatedly that they have learned to love Trina and she’s become their friend, even though they’ve never met her.”

Jen Ibbott recalled how Hunt had “sparkle” and joy, and talked expressively with her hands.

“She always made everyone feel special, welcome, important,” she said. “She was definitely one of a kind.”

Anyone with information on Hunt’s homicide is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Read the full statement from Hunt’s parents, brother, and sister-in-law below:

Four months ago, our world was turned upside down. Our beloved Trina was reported missing. The pain and anguish we have experienced is unbearable. Our hearts are broken.

On March 29th, Trina was found in Hope, B.C. Since then, we have had no answers, no arrests and no closure. Trina was the sparkle of our lives. Her energy, enthusiasm and zest for life was one of a kind. You couldn’t help but feel joyful around Trina as she lived life to its fullest. We are completely and utterly devastated to know that we will never again experience complete family dinners, backyard games of bocce ball, or special pies made by Trina. Life will never be the same.

This community, our community, has been absolutely amazing. You have supported us each and every step of the way. We have continually felt your love and kindness, so thank you. But, we need to call on you once again. We need your help. We need to find the person who did this and bring justice for Trina.

Someone murdered our Trina. Someone took her life. Please think back to the weekend of January 15th. Trina was found in Hope, B.C., south of Silver Creek. Did you see or hear something out of the ordinary? Do you know something, anything?

Our family is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for new information leading to an arrest and laying of criminal charges.

We know someone out there knows something or has heard something. Are you suspicious of someone or are you protecting someone? We need you to come forward. We need you to be Trina’s voice. Please, we beg of you to do the right thing and put an end to this unnecessary suffering.

Our final message is for the person who did this to Trina: You need to come forward and take responsibility for what you did. You have senselessly taken Trina’s life, and ruined so many others. Own up to your actions and accept the consequences. It’s the least you can do. We know you’re out there and our family and our community will continue fighting for answers. And while, painfully, nothing will bring our Trina back, we will get Justice for Trina, we promise. Trina and all women deserve nothing less.

Thank you.

-Brad, Jen, Charles and Dianna Ibbott