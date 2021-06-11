$50,000 reward offered for information in disappearance of Brockville man in 2018

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information into the disappearance of a 32-year-old Brockville man three years ago.

Josh Hawkins was last seen on Jan. 28, 2018. Ontario Provincial Police say he left Brockville General Hospital on foot at approximately 6:30 p.m. and was last seen a short time later in the area of Hamilton Street and the CN Rail tracks.

Hawkins was 29 when he went missing. He is described as 6'1", brown hair and brown eyes, and has several tattoos including a red heart on his right arm.

Ontario Provincial Police Criminal Investigation Branch and Brockville Police believe someone can provide information that could lead to solving the missing person case and provide resolution to Hawkins family.

Police say the government of Ontario is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the suspicious disappearance.