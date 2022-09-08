$50,000 worth of hamburger patties now accounted for following theft of tractor trailer, OPP say
Ontario Provincial Police have recovered $50,000 worth of hamburger patties that were initially believed to be missing following the theft of a tractor trailer in Wellington County.
The tractor trailer was reported stolen from a yard on Brock Road South in Puslinch on Monday.
OPP said at the time that a number of unknown parties entered the yard at around 3 a.m. and drove off with the 53-foot semi-trailer and the thousands of quarter-pound burgers inside.
The trailer was later recovered in Mississauga. On Wednesday police said that the patties were missing when the trailer was recovered and made a public appeal for information.
However, in a news release issued on Thursday the OPP said that “subsequent investigation” has revealed that the cargo has been accounted for.
“Wellington County OPP continues to investigate,” the release notes.
