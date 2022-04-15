50/50 draw at Edmonton Slipknot show to benefit mental health

A 50/50 draw at Friday night’s Slipknot concert at Rogers Place is in support of the Mental Health Foundation.

The Slipknot concert is the second show at Rogers Place since the pandemic shut down many bands’ tours.

Imagine Dragons performed earlier this week.

“We are beyond excited to be experiencing the return of live entertainment to Rogers Place and ICE District,” Stu Ballantyne with Oilers Entertainment Group said in a release. “Not only does this mean more concerts, more events, more fun and more safe, in-person excitement – it also means more support for invaluable charities like the Mental Health Foundation, who are truly making Alberta a better place.”

Tickets for the raffle are available at the venue and online.