50/50 draw to help RVH's tiniest patients

A baby foot is pictured in this undated photo at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ont.'s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's (RVH) auxiliary, fondly known as The Blue Brigade, can't venture inside the Barrie hospital because of COVID-19 restrictions, but that hasn't stopped the volunteers from working hard behind the scenes.

The volunteers are operating a community 50/50 draw, which started in the fall to help support the hospital's tiniest patients in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), which needs a significant expansion.

The 50/50 draw is the latest fundraising effort by The Blue Brigades to raise $5 million for the NICU.

"The auxiliary has been raising money since the 1800s," said Lise McCourt, RVH Auxiliary president. "In 1896, they raised their first $1,000 for the original hospital, and now we're into the million-dollar pledges, which is really exciting."

The next 50/50 draw is April 22. The deadline to enter is 11:59 pm on April 21.

There are three early bird draws for cash and gift card prizes from local sponsors on April 8.