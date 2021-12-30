50/50 raffles popular with gamblers, necessary for charities, say officials

A positive and fun thing that has emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic is the popularity of 50/50 draws in northern Ontario.

Hospital foundations, animal shelters and service groups have all jumped on the charity raffle bandwagon to raise funds during a time when the need is greater than ever.

The Timmins and District Hospital's 50/50 draw for December is a record jackpot at more than $500,000. The draw will be held New Year's Eve.

Officials said people are excited for a chance to win big bucks.

“People who play our lottery are not people who donate to the hospital ... don’t provide philanthropy, they want to get something out of it. That’s why you need that gaming stream of revenue," said Jason Laneville, executive director of the Timmins and District Hospital Foundation.

Laneville said over the past 15 months, the draw has raised $8 million -- $4 million for players $4 million for the hospital. All money raised helps pay for medical equipment.

“They realize that they’re participating in a lottery that helps the hospital," he said. "It helps support healthcare in northeastern Ontario."

The competition for ticket buyers is fierce as hospitals all over the province are also running draws.

Officials with smaller charities said it's challenging to raise life-changing payouts, but said the raffles are necessary.

“Our sole goal is to try to help the community and it’s very frustrating for the last two years since this COVID, we’ve been kind of stuck in limbo in not being able to help," said John McCauley, treasurer of the Schumacher Lions Club.

McCauley said the Schumacher Lions Club collects around a $1,000 a month from its draws. And he said it helps keep the club going so that it can still help people during the pandemic -- and be ready to return to their familiar events like the sportsman and craft shows when restrictions are lifted.