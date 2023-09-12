50 banners in Olde Riverside commemorate veterans

If you’re driving through Olde Riverside over the coming months, you can look up and pay tribute to local veterans.

Last year, the Riverside Veteran Banner Project committee managed to raise 25 banners along Wyandotte Street East. This year, they raised 50 banners commemorating the brave men and women with roots in Riverside.

“When you join the military, you’re signing a blank cheque for your country, which can include your life and these folks did that willingly. They may not have ever seen combat or conflict, but they were willing to do whatever it takes to look after Canada and keep us safe,” said Marty Flanagan of the Riverside Veteran Banner Project.

An event was held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 255 Tuesday to honour their contributions.

The banners will proudly hang from utility poles along Wyandotte for the next few months.