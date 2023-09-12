50 banners in Olde Riverside commemorate veterans
If you’re driving through Olde Riverside over the coming months, you can look up and pay tribute to local veterans.
Last year, the Riverside Veteran Banner Project committee managed to raise 25 banners along Wyandotte Street East. This year, they raised 50 banners commemorating the brave men and women with roots in Riverside.
“When you join the military, you’re signing a blank cheque for your country, which can include your life and these folks did that willingly. They may not have ever seen combat or conflict, but they were willing to do whatever it takes to look after Canada and keep us safe,” said Marty Flanagan of the Riverside Veteran Banner Project.
An event was held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 255 Tuesday to honour their contributions.
The banners will proudly hang from utility poles along Wyandotte for the next few months.
-
P.E.I. RCMP make 2 arrests for impaired driving in separate incidentsTwo men are facing impaired driving charges after two separate single-vehicle crashes in Queens County, P.E.I. Tuesday.
-
B.C. aware of dike problems before catastrophic flooding, documents showOfficials with the B.C. government and the City of Merritt were aware of significant problems with dikes for several years before a series of atmospheric rivers flooded the community, documents show.
-
Bradford park renaming and dedication ceremony planned in honour of slain officerThe Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury invites the community to an official park renaming and dedication ceremony in honour of slain South Simcoe police Constable Devon Northrup.
-
Sask. man reunites grandma with treasured 1979 Chevy SilveradoA Prince Albert man has gone the distance to deliver a birthday present to his gr
-
New program in Edmonton uses VR to help neurodivergent people navigate the workplaceA new program at NorQuest College is using virtual reality to try and get more neurodiverse people into the workforce.
-
Suspicious fire forces family of 7 out of Athabasca home: RCMPA fire that forced a family of seven out of their home in Athabasca, Alta., is suspicious, RCMP said.
-
London Knights, Hunter family mourn loss of Richard HunterThe London Knights are mourning the loss of Richard Hunter, father of owners Mark and Dale, on Wednesday.
-
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer to unveil fall COVID-19 plan as infections, hospitalizations tick upwardOntario Chief Medical Officer of Health Kieran Moore is set to unveil a 'COVID-19 Fall Preparedness Plan' later this week following an uptick in infections in the province.
-
Private info of 300 people breached in municipal phishing attack in North BayThe names and other personal information of 300 customers was breached in a phishing attack in North Bay on Wednesday.