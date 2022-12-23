50+ car pileup forces closure of Highway 402 from London to Sarnia

A 50+ car pileup on Highway 402 has caused the closure of the entire highway from London to Sarnia as a winter blast continues to cripple the region, OPP said early Friday afternoon.

According to OPP West Region on Twitter, at least 50 vehicles are on Highway 402 near Kerwood Road. As a result, the entire stretch of Highway 402 from London to Sarnia has been closed by OPP due to “collisions and deteriorating weather conditions.”

Earlier in the afternoon, OPP had closed Highway 402 eastbound between Colonel Talbot Road and Highway 401 due to multiple collisions, with OPP extending the list of road closures as the day has progressed.

In a tweet, OPP said no major injuries were sustained during the crashes on the Highway 401 and 402 corridor, but add two people have been transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As of early Saturday morning, the OPP Highway Safety Division said in a tweet that more than 500 collisions had been reported due to the storm, but there have been no reports of any fatalities.

"Please reconsider travel plans until the weather improves and the roads are reopened," OPP said on Twitter.

You don't want to be caught in this. #MiddlesexOPP media officer Cst. Jeff Hare says the 401/402 corridor is one of the worst traffic scenes he's ever seen. Today is a good day to stay home and stay safe. For road closure information, check @OPP_COMM_WR or @511ONWest. ^dr pic.twitter.com/2iKGIpkN2u