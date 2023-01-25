50 collisions reported in Waterloo region amid winter storm
Dozens of crashes have been reported in Waterloo region as a major winter storm sweeps through southern Ontario.
Waterloo regional police Const. André Johnson said 50 collisions were reported between 8 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Three of those involved injuries.
In nearby Norfolk County, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Ed Sanchuk said officers responded to three crashes Wednesday morning. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in any of those collisions, Sanchuk said.
“[The] bad news is people are driving way too fast, like it’s summer,” Sanchuk said in a video posted to social media, adding police have received reports of drivers passing multiple vehicles at a time and speeding past snow plows.
“This is a dangerous game that you do not want to play. The last thing you need is to get tangled up with a snow plow,” Sanchuk said.
WARNING TO DRIVERS
Environment Canada warns heavy snow will reduce visibility and make travel difficult Wednesday.
“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” Environment Canada said.
