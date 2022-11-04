50 homes for women and children fleeing violence coming to Langford, B.C.

Construction is underway on a four-storey building that will contain 50 new homes for women and children who are fleeing violence in the West Shore area, the province announced Friday.

Two of the units will be transition spaces, while 48 are considered "second-stage homes" for women and gender-diverse people who are leaving violent situations.

Transition spaces are for people who need an immediate safe housing. It's free to stay in a transition space, and residents normally live there for about 30 days, according to the province.

Meanwhile, second-stage homes are intended for people to stay at as they search for more permanent housing.

Rent for second-stage units is set at 30 per cent of a resident's income, or the provincial shelter rate if they are receiving income or disability assistance.

People generally stay in second-stage homes for six to 24 months, according to the province.

"These homes will allow women and children on the Westshore, to find a safe haven where they can begin to rebuild their lives with the supports and services they need," said outgoing Premier John Horgan, MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca, in a release Friday.

The Victoria Women’s Transition House Society (VWTHS) will operate the building, which also offers on-site support services such as safety planning, parenting support, crisis intervention and tenancy resources.

The property is open to all women or gender-diverse people fleeing violence and their children.

Construction of the new building is expected to complete in fall 2024.

"This new project will provide 50 units of safe housing for families and offer essential support services to help women and children recover from the trauma and upheaval in their lives," said Makenna Rielly, executive director of the VWTHS in a statement.

"Victoria Women’s Transition House is thrilled with this new initiative in our community."