50 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths over two days

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a total of 50 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Monday and Tuesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 424 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,423 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,639 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

6 cases are community acquired

12 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

3 cases are outbreak related

29 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

10 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

There are 21 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 2 people are in the ICU.

The health unit website says 1,643 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: