50 tickets handed out in Windsor and Amherstburg


Windsor police have a vehicle on Howard Avenue pulled over as part of a traffic blitz in Windsor, Ont., on June 30, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)

The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit was busy in Windsor and Amherstburg.

Officers issued 50 tickets in the municipalities on Wednesday.

The tickets included: stunt driving, driving while using a cell phone, misuse of licence plates, driving with no licence among many others.

— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) September 7, 2023
