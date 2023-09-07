50 tickets handed out in Windsor and Amherstburg

The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit was busy in Windsor and Amherstburg.

Officers issued 50 tickets in the municipalities on Wednesday.

The tickets included: stunt driving, driving while using a cell phone, misuse of licence plates, driving with no licence among many others.

