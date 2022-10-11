50 tickets issued during traffic blitz in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police issued 50 tickets during a traffic enforcement blitz on Monday.

The initiative began at 8:30 a.m. and ran throughout the day. The traffic unit and community patrol officers were in various locations throughout the municipality.

As a result, 51 provincial offence notices were issued for speeding and other Highway Traffic Act violations.

On Saturday night, CKPS conducted RIDE spot checks at various locations in Chatham.

Police say a total of eight Provincial Offence Notices were issued for Highway Traffic Act infractions.

A total of 166 vehicles were checked, with one roadside test being administered. No one was arrested for impaired driving.

Police services across the province took part in Operation Impact initiatives promoting road safety over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

In Windsor, police conducted a R.I.D.E. program on Friday night, resulting in 10 enforcement actions.

Our Traffic Unit conducted a R.I.D.E. program last night as part of #OperationImpact2022.

Here’s how we did:

10 enforcement actions

1 arrest for impaired driving

1 arrest for breaching bail conditions

1 charge for stunt driving

1 charge for driving w/ a suspended licence pic.twitter.com/tgHUion6t7