50-year-old woman rushed to trauma centre after being shot in Brampton

A 50-year-old woman has been rushed to hospital after being shot in a Brampton home, authorities say.

Police were called to the Gore Road and Don Minaker Drive area just at 7:30 p.m. after a woman was shot in a home.

The woman has serious injuries was taken to trauma centre. Police said she is in a stable condition.

A dark-coloured vehicle was seen fleeing the area following the shooting, police said.

This is a developing story. More information to come.

