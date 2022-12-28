$500,000 lotto winner in Windsor
A Windsor woman is $500,000 richer after winning the top prize with with ‘INSTANT $500 GRAND’
Moneem McIntyre is a personal support worker and said this is her first big win.
"I've been playing the lottery since I turned 18," she said.
The 53-year-old was running errands when she purchased this ticket and said, "I sat down to play my ticket when I got home and I couldn't believe what I was seeing. I quickly checked it on the OLG App and to my disbelief, I was indeed a winner... I was in pure shock!"
McIntyre has already purchased a new truck. "As soon as I found out, I went straight to the dealership," she said. "I will also travel and put some aside for retirement."
"It still hasn't sunk in – I feel like I am dreaming," she concluded.
The winning ticket was purchased at 313 Convenience on University Avenue in Windsor.
