$500,000 lotto winner in Windsor

A Windsor woman is $500,000 richer after winning the top prize with with ‘INSTANT $500 GRAND’

Moneem McIntyre is a personal support worker and said this is her first big win.

"I've been playing the lottery since I turned 18," she said.

The 53-year-old was running errands when she purchased this ticket and said, "I sat down to play my ticket when I got home and I couldn't believe what I was seeing. I quickly checked it on the OLG App and to my disbelief, I was indeed a winner... I was in pure shock!"

McIntyre has already purchased a new truck. "As soon as I found out, I went straight to the dealership," she said. "I will also travel and put some aside for retirement."

"It still hasn't sunk in – I feel like I am dreaming," she concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at 313 Convenience on University Avenue in Windsor.