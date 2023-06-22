$500,000 overnight fire in south Windsor
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
Two people have been displaced after Windsor fire crews were called out overnight to the 3300 block of Kenilworth Drive.
Damage is estimated at $500,000 following the fire. The call came in around 1 a.m. and people were being asked to avoid the area of Kenilworth Drive near Howard Avenue.
About an hour later, the fire was declared out while crews worked on ventilation and overhaul.
The cause has been listed as undetermined.
