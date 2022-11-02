$500 affordability cheque distribution to begin week of Nov. 14: province

The distribution of $500 affordability cheques from the Saskatchewan government will begin the week of Nov. 14, the province said in a news release.

The province said approximately 900,000 cheques will be delivered.

All Saskatchewan residents who are 18 or older as of Dec. 31, 2022, who has filed a tax return in Saskatchewan for the 2021 tax year will receive a cheque, the province said.

Known as the Saskatchewan Affordability Tax Credit (SATC) the province said the aim is to help Sask. people facing rising costs due to inflation.

Premier Scott Moe first announced the distributuion of the cheques in a video posted to his social media accounts on Aug. 22.

More details to come…