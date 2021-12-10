500 Calgary Catholic School District employees opt for rapid testing, 'hundreds' at CBE
About 500 of the Calgary Catholic School District's 5,400 staff members have opted for rapid testing twice-a-week rather than immunization against COVID-19, officials said Friday.
That means roughly 1,000 tests are needed each week to meet that need.
Calgary Board of Education officials said Friday that 94 per cent of its employees have declared themselves fully immunized and "a few hundred" will need to use rapid tests done within 72 hours once that requirement comes into effect on Dec. 17.
The CBE has said it will not compensate employees for the cost or time associated with testing.
Parent volunteers and adults attending extra-curricular events like sports, performances and assemblies must be vaccinated.
Parents and guardians are not required to be vaccinated when picking up or dropping off students, or when attending in-person meetings like parent-teacher conferences.
Teachers may choose to schedule virtual meetings as an alternate to in-person.
