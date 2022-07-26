500 kms of pedal power for Jumpstart kids
Sixty cyclists embarked on an epic five-day, 500 kilometres journey for a good cause – giving kids the opportunity to access sport and play across Canada.
Pedal for Kids has been an annual event run by Sport Chek in support of Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities for 12 years.
The sometimes gruelling 500-km journey beginning in Collingwood, means collectively, the riders will have ridden over 19,000 kms – that's the equivalent of riding across Canada 3.5 times.
Together, the Pedal for Kids cyclists have surpassed their goal of raising $250,000 and hope to reach $300,000 by the end of their journey.
The cyclists are expected to finish their ride on July 26 and host a bike donation and workshop for 14 local Jumpstart kids to finish off the event.
