500 staff off work in Waterloo-Wellington hospitals due to COVID-19
A total of 500 staff at seven Waterloo-Wellington hospitals are currently off work due to COVID-19.
Hospital officials said staff members have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are isolating as high-risk contacts.
Here are the staff who are off work at local hospitals:
- St. Mary's General Hospital: 89 of 1,647
- Grand River Hospital: 200 of 4,300
- Groves Memorial Community Hospital/North Wellington Health Centre: 37 of 703
- Guelph General Hospital: 72 of 1,994
- Cambridge Memorial Hospital: 102 of 1,604
Hospitals in Waterloo-Wellington will now provide bi-weekly updates on hospital capacity and other data related to COVID-19. The updates will come on Tuesdays and Fridays.
As of Friday, this is the occupancy in local hospitals:
- St. Mary's General Hospital: 79 per cent ICU; 113 per cent acute care
- Grand River Hospital: 96 per cent ICU; 94 per cent acute care
- Guelph General Hospital: 83 per cent ICU; 101 per cent acute care
- Cambridge Memorial Hospital: 85 per cent ICU; 90 per cent acute care
There are 74 COVID-19-positive patients in acute care and 11 in ICUs.
Age groups are divided as:
- 0-18: 2
- 18-39: 12
- 40-59: 21
- 60-79: 26
- 80+: 23
Officials said future updates will include patients' vaccination status and emergency department visit rates.