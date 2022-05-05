$500K in drugs seized by Edmonton police at suspected warehouse grow-op
The drug and gang unit seized more than $500,000 worth of drugs, ammunition, and a firearm last month from a northwest Edmonton warehouse.
According to the Edmonton Police Service, "various" pieces of intelligence led officers to search the warehouse near 141 Street and 128 Avenue.
"Hundreds" of rounds of ammunition, a taser, and an automatic machine gun with a full 25-round magazine were located as well as two full handgun magazines, police said on Thursday.
Drugs located by police included:
- 82 kilograms of chemicals used as a cutting agent for cocaine;
- 3.17 kilograms of cocaine;
- 710 grams of fentanyl powder; and
- 394 fentanyl pills.
While searching the warehouse, officers located two sea can containers. According to EPS, one was repurposed as a micro-grow for suspected cannabis or psilocybin, while the other was allegedly used for steroid production.
"Officers continue to investigate," EPS said in a statement.
