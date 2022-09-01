$500K in electronics reported stolen from construction sites

Multiple construction sites have reported electronics being stolen from heavy equipment, according to the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).

On Thursday, WRPS reported the combined loss in these incidents is estimated to be more than $500,000.

The electronics include GPS and computer-related hardware.

The construction sites were located in Cambridge, Kitchener and North Dumfries, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.