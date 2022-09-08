$50K reward offered for info after trees vandalized at Halifax Public Gardens

Dozens of trees were vandalized in the Halifax Public Gardens in late July. Now, a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the act of vandalism.

The $50,000 reward has been established through $25,000 in anonymous donations to the organization, The Friends of the Public Gardens. The donations were matched by Robert Pace, chair of the Halifax Public Gardens Foundation.

The reward will remain in effect until Dec. 30.

“Halifax residents are proud of their beautiful Public Gardens and these senseless acts of vandalism to the Gardens have greatly impacted residents and galvanized them to help find those responsible for these crimes,” said the Friends of the Public Gardens in a news release Thursday.

Halifax Regional Police have set up a dedicated tip line for anyone with information about the vandalism or who may be able to identify those involved at 902-471-7877.

Police say a person, or persons, broke into the Public Gardens sometime between 9 p.m. on July 25 and 7 a.m. on July 26, and cut large sections of bark from 32 trees.

Many of the trees range from 50 to 200 years old.

According to the news release, at least four of the 32 damaged trees have been removed from the Public Gardens. Staff have been working to save the other 28 trees.

The organization added that it could take years before staff know the results of their revitalization efforts. In the meantime, it is estimated to cost more than $350,000 to replace the 32 trees.