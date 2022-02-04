$50K reward offered to locate missing Nanaimo woman's remains
It’s been nearly 20 years since Lisa Marie Young was last seen alive in Nanaimo, B.C., and now an anonymous donor is offering a $50,000 reward to locate her remains.
"It’s time to bring Lisa home," said Lisa’s aunt, Carol Frank, on Thursday. "We are hoping that this will lead us to her."
The donor, who wishes to stay anonymous, heard about Lisa’s story and all the work that is being done to locate her.
Frank says the individual contacted the Lisa Marie Anne Facebook page and wanted to help by offering the cash reward.
"It means a lot to our family and friends and would mean a lot to my late sister (Lisa’s mother) who kept Lisa’s name out in the public," said Frank.
Lisa’s mother, Marelene 'JoAnne' Martin Young, died in 2017 and never gave up hope in finding her daughter.
Young was last seen alive leaving a Nanaimo nightclub in the early morning of June 30, 2002.
Her missing case is still an active investigation and if you have any information regarding her disappearance, you are asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP.
