$50K rewards for Regina cold cases renewed for 2022

A pair of $50,000 rewards for information about the whereabouts of Tamra Keepness and information on the unsolved triple homicide of the Htoo family in the Uplands neighbourhood were renewed through 2022 by the Board of Police Commissioners.

Keepness disappeared 17 years ago at age five. She was last seen at home the night of July 5, 2004. The reward is offered for information that leads to her whereabouts being determined.

The other reward surrounds information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person, or persons, responsible for the deaths of Gray Nay Htoo, Maw Maw and Seven June Htoo.

The Htoo family was found dead in a housing complex in Regina’s Uplands neighbourhood on Aug. 6, 2010. They had lived in the city for two years after moving from a refugee camp in Thailand. The homicides were declared a cold case in 2015.

"Those are two very high profile investigations where we have not been able to solve them," said Chief Evan Bray. "It is our hope that this reward will continue to keep this story out, present, something that people are talking about and those people in our community that have that little piece of information that could be beneficial to us in solving the case would come forward and give us that information."

Bray noted rewards are not needed for all long-term investigations, pointing to two cold cases solved without them in the last two years, one being the identification of Regina's John Doe in August.