$50K worth of stolen property recovered by RCMP after search warrant

RCMP say they recovered nearly $50,000 worth of stolen property from a rural property west of Ponoka earlier this month.

In a statement sent Monday, RCMP said they received a tip about a property that may have had stolen items on it. Mounties went to the property on June 11 and saw a stolen utility wagon from the road.

They arrested a man for possession of stolen property and obtained a search warrant that recovered the following stolen items:

2016 Kawasaki motorbike with trailer

2008 Ford F350 truck

1999 Mustang goose neck trailer

2011 Blazer ORBL enclosed trailer

2006 Suzuki ATV

4x6 utility wagon

Two portable gas generators

John Deere ride on mower

Various tools and jerry cans

Michael Richter, 42, of Ponoka County faces five counts of possession of stolen property exceeding $5,000.

He has been released from police custody with conditions and is scheduled to make his court appearance at Ponoka provincial court on July 2.