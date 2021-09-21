$50M-ballpark in Spruce Grove to include condos, brewery

An impressive facility is coming to fruition west of Edmonton.

The new Spruce Grove Metro Ballpark at the southeast corner of Pioneer Road and Highway 16A will soon be the home base for more than just the Edmonton Prospects.

On top of a 2,200 grandstand seating space for ball games, development plans for the 25 acres now include an outdoor amphitheatre, a microbrewery and the Dimaggio – an 80-unit condo complex on the grounds.

Victor Moroz, an associate broker for Royal LePage, said those who choose to live in the new community will be able to “watch the game from your living room window.”

“We are well on our way to making this project a reality,” he told CTV News Edmonton.

According to the Government of Alberta website, the estimated cost of the project is $50 million and is a private enterprise project, or not publically funded.

“It’s going to be a community over there on Pioneer,” Moroz added. “It’s just springing to life.”