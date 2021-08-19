51 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Thursday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 437 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 17,431 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,670 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

9 cases are community acquired

13 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 case is outbreak related

26 cases are still under investigation

2 cases are travel related

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

5 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

1 long-term care or retirement home is in COVID-19 outbreak

There are 7 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital with zero people in the ICU. Five of those people in hospital are unvaccinated.

The health unit website says 2,260 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: