51-year-old cocaine trafficker handed 2-year jail sentence: N.B. RCMP
A 51-year-old man is facing two years in jail for trafficking drugs in Saint-André-LeBlanc, N.B., according to the RCMP.
Police executed a search warrant at a home on Route 945 on June 15 around 3:20 p.m.
Officers seized a .22-calibre rifle, a significant quantity of what was believed to be cocaine, money, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.
A 51-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
The next day, Kevin René Leger appeared in Moncton provincial court by video link and was charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited. He was held in custody.
On Oct. 19, Leger pleaded guilty to possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm while prohibited, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
He was sentenced to two years in jail and a lifetime weapons ban. When he gets out, he must submit a DNA sample.
