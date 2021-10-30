51-year-old man stabbed at CTrain station on Wednesday dies

A 51-year-old man stabbed at a CTrain station in northeast Calgary on Wednesday afternoon has died.

Calgary police were called to the Marlborough LRT station around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after reports of an assault. The man was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

In a release sent Saturday, police said that the man died in hospital Friday morning.

Following an autopsy, the victim was identified as Gil James Scott.

The person police took into custody following the assault has now been charged, CPS said.

Joseph Russel Verhaeghe, 34, faces one count of manslaughter.

Police believe the incident was not random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.