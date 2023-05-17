‘519 Day’ celebrates all things Windsor

Windsor get ready celebrate "5-1-9 Day" this Friday.

Similar to the city of Detroit's "3-1-3" self-love event, Windsor will do the same on May 19, corresponding to the city’s area code.

It's an admission free event at local eatery, WindsorEats, at 400 Erie Street East from 5 p.m. until midnight. There will be a variety of cuisine, live music, special cocktail menus, and a market alley for vendors.

A 519 market will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and includes:

Denial Art

What’s Popping Popcorn Factory

Rare Apparel

Pawsitively A Dog Thing

Whiskeyjack Boutique

Sweet Revenge Bake Shop

Montaneros Coffee

Edmunds & Co. Wood Craft

For organizers, it's an opportunity to share and celebrate some of what Windsor has to offer.

Adriano Ciotoli, co-owner of WindsorEats, says he’s excited about the event and hopes the public comes out to support it and the participants.

"We have everything that we're doing on Windsor-Eats-dot-com - on our website, as well as on our Facebook and Instagram page,” said Ciotoli.

“We've even created an ultimate guide to 5-1-9 Day on our website so people can see everything that we're doing here on Friday night."

More information is available on the WindsorEats website.