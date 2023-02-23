52 kg of illegal marijuana seized in New Westminster, police say

Police in New Westminster say they recently seized 52 kilograms of illegal cannabis from a vehicle that was speeding across the Queensborough Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Feb. 1, but the New Westminster Police Department did not publicize it until Thursday.

An officer from the department's gang suppression unit pulled over the speeding vehicle around 4:30 p.m. and spoke to the driver, eventually arresting them and searching the vehicle.

Inside, police found "dozens of vacuum-sealed bags of illicit cannabis, with a total weight of 52 kilograms," the NWPD said in its news release.

"The gang suppression unit routinely intercepts people with large amounts of drugs or dangerous weapons," said the officer who made the stop, identified in the news release only as "Const. Gallagher."

Sgt. Andrew Leaver added that, though marijuana has been legal since 2018, selling it outside the legal structures created by the Cannabis Act is still an offence.

“Penalties for offences under the Cannabis Act range from warnings and tickets for minor offences to criminal prosecution and imprisonment for more serious offences," Leaver said in the release.