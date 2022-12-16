52-year-old man from Switzerland dead after plane crash near Labrador airport

A 52-year-old man from Switzerland is dead after a small plane crashed Wednesday near the airport in the Labrador town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The man died in hospital late Wednesday afternoon, RCMP confirmed Friday.

The only other occupant of the aircraft, a 45-year-old Swiss woman, was airlifted to a St. John's hospital on Wednesday evening, said RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland. The woman was listed in serious condition on Friday.

The pair were flying in a single-engine Piper PA-46 Malibu when it crashed on property that is part of the Canadian Armed Forces base known as 5 Wing Goose Bay. Officials said they were taken by military helicopter to a waiting ambulance.

The couple had departed from Nashua, N.H., earlier this week, the RCMP said Friday.

The typical PA-46 Malibu can carry a pilot and five passengers, according to aviation website airliners.net. These planes are about 8.7 metres long with a wingspan of about 13 metres.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2022.