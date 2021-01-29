Ottawa Public Health is reporting 63 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the eighth straight day with fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in in the capital.

Two more Ottawa residents have died due to COVID-19.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 13,216 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 422 deaths.

Ottawa's key COVID-19 indicators continued to show positive signs on Friday. Ottawa's positivity rate fell to 2.4 per cent for the period of Jan. 22 to 28, while the cases per 100,000 fell to 44.0

Across Ontario, there were 1,837 new cases of COVID-19. Public Health Ontario reported 595 new cases in Toronto, 295 in Peel Region and 170 in York Region.

Ontario health officials had reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. There is sometimes a discrepancy in reported cases between Ontario and Ottawa Public Health based on the timeline for pulling data from the system.

The 63 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday follows 81 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, 72 new cases on Wednesday and 23 new cases on Tuesday.

The last time there were more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa was on Jan. 21, when 180 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the city.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health moved Ottawa into its red zone in early January.

A provincial stay-at-home order has been in effect since Jan. 14, 2021.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 44.0 cases (Down from 45.7 cases on Thursday)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.4 per cent (Jan. 22 - Jan. 28)

Reproduction number: 0.83 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES

As of Jan. 28

Doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 25,097

Doses received in Ottawa: 25,350

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people in Ottawa with known active cases of COVID-19 continues to decrease. OPH reported 685 active cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down 703 active cases on Thursday.

Seventy-nine more Ottawa residents have recovered from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. A total 12,109 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa are considered resolved.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health says there are 34 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications, down from 39 on Thursday.

Five people are in intensive care.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 30s, two is in their 40s, four are in their 50s, seven are in their 60s (four are in the ICU), three are in their 70s, 10 are in their 80s (One is in the ICU), and seven are 90 or older.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Three new cases (965 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Three new cases (1,644 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 16 new cases (2,814 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 10 new cases (1,840 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Nine new cases (1,716 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 10 new cases (1,578 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Seven new cases (964 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Four new cases (594 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Two new case (661 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (437 total cases)

The ages of three people with COVID-19 are unknown.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,385 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Jan. 27.

A total 7,014 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Jan. 27.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to receiving the result is 37 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Here's a look at the new COVID-19 cases across the region on Friday:

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Eight new cases

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health: Three new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health: Four new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 36 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

New COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at Heritage Retirement and an Ottawa shelter.

There is also a new COVID-19 outbreak at Greely Elementary School after one staff member tested positive.

There are two active community outbreaks, linked to a construction workplace and a health workplace.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Children's Village of Ottawa-Carleton - Home daycare Global Child Care Services - Gloucester home daycare Greely Elementary School (NEW) Little Acorn Early Learning Centre Ruddy Family Y Child Care Wee Watch Nepean – Home Child Care – 29084

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Besserer Place Centre D'Accueil Champlain Colonel By Retirement Home Elisabeth Bruyere Residence Extendicare Laurier Manor Extendicare Medex Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Extendicare West End Villa Forest Hill Garden Terrace Grace Manor Long-term Care Home Group Home - 28608 Group Home - 29049 Group Home – 29052 Heritage Retirement (NEW) Madonna Care Community Montfort Long-term Care Centre Oakpark Retirement Community Park Place Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre Richmond Care Home Rockcliffe Retirement Residence Shelter - 28778 Shelter – 29413 Shelter- 29770 (NEW) Sisters of Charity - Couvent Mont St. Joseph St. Patrick's Home Stirling Park Retirement Community Supported Independent Living - 29100 The Ravines Independent Living Valley Stream Retirement Residence Villa Marconi Villagia in the Glebe

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).