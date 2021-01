There are 53 new cases of COVID-19 and one more person has died, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 304 people.

As of Thursday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 11,968 confirmed cases of the virus, including 10843 people who have recovered.

WECHU says 821 cases are considered active. There are 92 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 12 people are in the ICU.

