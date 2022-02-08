53 people ticketed for exceeding gathering limits under Health Protection Act: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police say 53 people were ticketed for exceeding gathering limits in two separate incidents in the city on Friday.

Police say they received a complaint about loud noise coming from a home in Halifax before 4 p.m. Officers responded and found that too many people were inside.

Two 18-year-old men received summary offence tickets for failing to comply with Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act, which currently only allows 10 people to gather inside a home.

Police did not say how many people were at the gathering.

A few hours later, at 7:45 p.m., police received a complaint about loud noise coming from a different home in the city.

Police did not say how many people were inside the home, but confirm they ticketed 51 people for failing to comply with the Health Protection Act.

“HRP is reminding everyone to follow the current public health measures related to the COVID-19 emergency,” said HRP Const. John MacLeod in a news release.

“Enforcement of these restrictions remains a vital part of the overall strategy to curb the pandemic.”

The ticket carries a fine of $2,422.